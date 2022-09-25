Jacobs (illness, questionable) is on track to play Sunday against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Official confirmation of Jacobs' Week 3 status will arrive upon the release of the Raiders' inactives ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but it looks like they'll have their top back -- who missed practice Thursday and Friday -- available for Week 3 action. Through his first two contests, Jacobs has recorded 29 carries for 126 yards and two catches for 28 yards.