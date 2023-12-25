Jacobs (quadricep/illness) is inactive for Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Raiders held out hope Jacobs might be able to play through the right quad injury he sustained in the team's Week 14 loss to the Vikings after listing him as questionable for Monday, but he didn't make quite enough progress leading up to the Week 16 game to give it a go. He'll thus miss his second straight game, paving the way for Zamir White to serve as the likely headliner for the Las Vegas rushing attack once again after he carried 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for 16 yards in the Raiders' 63-21 win over the Chargers in Week 15. Jacobs managed just one limited practice this week while nursing an illness in addition to the quad injury, so he'll presumably need to practice fully at some point during the upcoming week to have a chance at playing in the Raiders' Dec. 31 game in Indianapolis.