Jacobs (quadriceps) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Chargers.

Jacobs was officially listed as questionable for the contest after being estimated as a non-participant in each of the Raiders' walk-throughs Monday through Wednesday, and on a short week he'll sit this one out and target a potential return to action Dec. 25 against the Chiefs. In his absence versus Los Angeles on Thursday, look for 2022 fourth-rounder Zamir White to lead the Raiders' Week 15 backfield, with Ameer Abdullah also in the mix for added touches, particularly in passing situations.