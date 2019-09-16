Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Just misses hitting century mark
Jacobs carried the ball 12 times for 99 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.
The running game was the only element of the Raiders' offense to show much spark, but Jacobs saw his role shrink in the second half after the club fell behind. The rookie has more than justified his selection in the first round so far, piling up 212 scrimmage yards and two TDs through his first two NFL games.
