Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Lays egg against Jets
Jacobs rushed 10 times for 34 yards and caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.
Jacobs and starting quarterback Derek Carr were both taken out of the game late in the third quarter with the Raiders trailing 34-3. The rookie running back is still locked in as Oakland's workhorse on the ground, but nothing went right for his team in this one. He'll have an opportunity to bounce back against the vulnerable Chiefs run defense in Week 13, in a game the Raiders will need to win to keep pace in the AFC West.
