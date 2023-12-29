Coach Antonio Pierce noted Friday that Jacobs (quadriceps) is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Colts, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs, who was listed as a 'DNP' in both Wednesday's walk-through and Thursday's practice, has one more chance to get some on-field work in ahead of Week 17 action, but either way it seems as though he's trending toward heading into the weekend with an official 'questionable' designation. If Jacobs is limited or out versus Indianapolis, Zamir White would once again be in line to see added backfield touches for the Raiders.