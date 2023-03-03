The Raiders plan to place the franchise tag on Jacobs if the sides can't reach a long-term deal by Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Jacobs always seemed unlikely to leave Las Vegas after leading the league in rushing in his first season under coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders can make him try and prove it again on a one-year, fully-guaranteed tag if they don't feel comfortable making Jacobs one of the highest-paid running backs in the league. No matter what happens, it appears as though Jacobs will remain with the Raiders for 2023.