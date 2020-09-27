Jacobs (hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 22-year-old missed the first two practices of the week but practiced as a limited participant Friday to earn the questionable tag, and he's apparently continued to progress in his recovery from the hip issue. Jacobs has 52 carries and seven receptions for 244 scrimmage yards through two games, and barring a setback he appears poised for another big workload Sunday.
