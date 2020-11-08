Jacobs (knee/illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After failing to practice Thursday, Jacobs returned to the field Friday in a limited capacity. Though he didn't finish the week as a full participant, the Raiders are apparently optimistic that Jacobs will be ready to handle his usual role as the team's lead back. Confirmation on Jacobs' status won't come until the Raiders release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. kickoff, but fantasy managers can tentatively plan on having him in their lineups.