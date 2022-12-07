Jacobs (quadriceps) was again listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice-report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Raiders again held a walk-through in favor of an actual practice, so his limited participation is just an estimate. Given Jacobs' heavy workload over the past four games and the short week ahead of Thursday's game against the Rams, it is not surprising that Las Vegas is opting to err on the side of caution here. While there is no real worry at this point to think his Week 14 status is in any danger, it will be worth monitoring his status on the team's final injury report Wednesday.