Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited at practice Wednesday
Jacobs (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports/
Jacobs managed a shoulder issue leading up to last Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers before logging 30 of a possible 58 snaps on offense, en route to carrying 16 times for 71 yards and a TD and catching three passes for 30 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll presume for now that Jacobs' limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.
