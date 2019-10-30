Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited by shoulder issue
Jacobs (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Jacobs played through his shoulder issue in this past Sunday's loss to the Texans while leading the Raiders' backfield, en route to recording 15 carries for 66 yards and catching both of his targets for 15 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, we'll assume his limitations Wednesday were simply a case of the team managing his practice reps in advance of this weekend's tilt against the Lions.
