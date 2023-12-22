Jacobs (quadricep/illness) was a limited participant in practice Friday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

On a positive note, Jacobs was able to practice in some fashion Friday after sitting out Thursday's session and missing the Raiders' 63-21 win over the Chargers in Week 15. However, the running back is now dealing with an illness in addition to the quad injury, which further clouds his availability for Monday's game against the Chiefs. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce said earlier in the week that he believes Jacobs will most likely be ready to go Monday, but Saturday's injury report will provide a more concrete estimation of the running back's chances of playing.