Jacobs (hip/oblique) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs missed some time this past Sunday against the 49ers due to a hip injury, which, along with an oblique issue, would have capped his reps Tuesday if the Raiders had held a session. The fourth-year pro will have two more opportunities to get back to full before the team potentially gives him a designation ahead of Saturday's scheduled 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

More News