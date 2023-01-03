Jacobs (hip/oblique) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Jacobs missed some time this past Sunday against the 49ers due to a hip injury, which, along with an oblique issue, would have capped his reps Tuesday if the Raiders had held a session. The fourth-year pro will have two more opportunities to get back to full before the team potentially gives him a designation ahead of Saturday's scheduled 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Punches in 12th rushing TD•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Musters 50 yards from scrimmage•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Tops 100 scrimmage yards again•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Active as expected Sunday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Plans to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as questionable for Sunday•