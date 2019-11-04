Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited on practice estimate
Jacobs (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
The Raiders didn't hold a practice Monday, and Jacobs likely would've had a cap on his reps if they did. The rookie first-round pick has been dealing with this shoulder injury since Week 7's loss to the Packers, but he hasn't been held back, as he rushed a season-high 28 times for 120 yards and two scores in this past Sunday's win over the Lions. At this time, there's no reason to think he won't be ready for Thursday's matchup against the Chargers.
