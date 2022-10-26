Jacobs (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Jacobs is one of eight players listed as limited by Raiders on Wednesday's injury report, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that his status for Sunday's game against the Saints is in danger. The team's top running back is coming off a big game in Week 7 in which he ran 20 times for 143 yards and three TDs in a 38-20 win over the Texans, while adding three catches on four targets for 12 yards.