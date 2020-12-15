Jacobs (ankle) was limited at Tuesday's practice.
For a second consecutive day, the Raiders listed Jacobs as limited, only this time did they hold practice. The team seems to be managing his reps with a short turnaround between games, but Wednesday's injury report may still leave the running back as a question mark for Thursday's game versus the Chargers. While Jacobs played through his ankle issue this past Sunday against the Colts, he logged a season-low share of the offensive snaps (43 percent) en route to 16 touches for 74 yards from scrimmage and no TDs.