Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited to begin week

Jacobs was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an elbow injury.

The severity of Jacobs' injury remains undisclosed at this time, but it's certainly a positive sign that he wasn't held out of practice entirely. Jacobs' participation in practice Thursday and Friday will warrant close monitoring as Sunday's tilt against the Bears approaches. The rookie first-round pick has reached or exceeded 99 total yards in three of four games this season.

