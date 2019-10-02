Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited to begin week
Jacobs was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an elbow injury.
The severity of Jacobs' injury remains undisclosed at this time, but it's certainly a positive sign that he wasn't held out of practice entirely. Jacobs' participation in practice Thursday and Friday will warrant close monitoring as Sunday's tilt against the Bears approaches. The rookie first-round pick has reached or exceeded 99 total yards in three of four games this season.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Picks up 108 yards in win•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Game script mitigates production•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Still limited at practice•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Drops weight due to illness•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.