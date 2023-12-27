Watch Now:

Jacobs (quad) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

After being deemed a 'DNP' in Wednesday's walk-through, Jacobs now has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. If, however, the running back remains sidelined for a third straight game this weekend, Zamir White would once again be in line to lead the Raiders' backfield in Week 17.

More News