Jacobs (quad) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
After being deemed a 'DNP' in Wednesday's walk-through, Jacobs now has two more chances to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts. If, however, the running back remains sidelined for a third straight game this weekend, Zamir White would once again be in line to lead the Raiders' backfield in Week 17.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Inactive for Monday's contest•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Appears unlikely to play Monday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Status in question for Week 16•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited in Friday's practice•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Takes field Friday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not practicing Thursday•