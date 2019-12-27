Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as doubtful this week

Jacobs (shoulder/illness) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Assuming Jacobs is deemed inactive Sunday, DeAndre Washington is in line to head the Raiders' Week 17 ground attack, with Jalen Richard on hand to serve as a change-of-pace/pass-catching option for the team.

