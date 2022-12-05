Jacobs (quadriceps/calf) was a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Raiders didn't practice Monday, so the report was merely an estimate. Jacobs has totaled 108 touches over his past four games, so his appearance on the injury report can likely be attributed to rest. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's matchup against the Rams, but at this point, there doesn't appear to be any indication that Jacobs is in danger of missing Week 14.