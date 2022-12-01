Jacobs (calf) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN previous relayed that after Jacobs tweaked his left calf in a non-contact drill during last Friday's practice, the running back wasn't sure if he'd play Sunday against the Seahawks until about two hours before kickoff. Jacobs ended up giving it a go and racked up 33 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns to go along with six catches for 74 yards in his team's 40-34 overtime win. However, given that Jacobs aggravated his injury late in regulation, his status is now worth monitoring closely as this weekend's game against the Chargers approaches. Per Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site, if Jacobs is out or limited versus Los Angeles, Zamir White could be the next man up in Las Vegas' Week 13 backfield.