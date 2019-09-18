Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as limited Wednesday
Jacobs (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday.
We'll continue to track Jacobs' status in the coming days, but ESPN's Paul Gutierrez notes that the rookie back played through his groin issue this past Sunday against the Chiefs. Barring any setbacks, we'd expect Jacobs -- who was quoted afterward as saying "I don't want to be labeled as a soft back" -- to be available this coming weekend against the Vikings.
