Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as limited

Jacobs (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimation, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs continues to manage a shoulder issue, but based on how things have played out over the last few weeks, we'd expect the Raiders' top back to approach Sunday's game against the Chiefs minus an injury designation.

