Jacobs was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a quad issue.
When Jacobs exited Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings, his departure was attributed to a knee injury. In any case, the running back's listed quad concern makes his status worth tracking closely as Thursday night's game against the Chargers approaches. If Jacobs is unavailable for the contest or limited at all, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah would be next in line for added backfield touches for the Raiders in Week 15.
