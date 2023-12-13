Jacobs (quad) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through.

Jacobs was also deemed a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, with added context regarding the running back's chances of suiting up Thursday night against the Chargers slated to arrive via Wednesday's injury report. If Jacobs is limited or out versus Los Angeles, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah would be next in line for added touches in the Raiders' Week 15 backfield.