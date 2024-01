Jacobs (quadriceps) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic noted earlier Wednesday that interim coach Antonio Pierce views Jacobs as a game-time decision for Sunday's season finale against the Broncos. If, however, the running back ends up missing his fourth straight contest this weeknd, Zamir White would once again be slated to lead the Raiders' backfield in Week 18.