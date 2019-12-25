Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as non-participant Wednesday
Jacobs (shoulder/illness) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jacobs, who sat out Week 16 action with a shoulder injury, was also listed as having his estimated participation Wednesday affected by an illness. Once the Raiders return to the field Thursday, we should get a better idea of Jacobs' chances of returning to action for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos
