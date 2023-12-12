Jacobs (quadricep) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

The Raiders conducted walk-through sessions Monday and Tuesday to begin Week 15 prep, but Jacobs would have had his reps managed had the team held traditional practices due to a quad issue. Las Vegas will release its final injury report Wednesday, at which point added context regarding the running back's Week 15 status will arrive. Jacobs exited this past Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings in the fourth quarter with what was at the time deemed a knee injury and finished the day with 13 carries for 34 yards and two receptions for 16 yards.