Jacobs (knee/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Chargers after returning to a limited practice Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs was held out of practice Thursday, but his return to the field Friday, albeit in a limited fashion, bodes well for his status for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. The Raiders' top back is coming off a week in which he logged his biggest workload of the season, racking up 31 carries for 129 yards in the team's Week 8 win over the Browns, which was played in windy and less than balmy conditions in Cleveland. Assuming he's active versus the Chargers, weather won't impact Jacobs' Week 9 usage, with Sunday's game being played at SoFi Stadium.