Jacobs (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Jacobs returned to a limited session Friday. The same applies to star tight end Darren Waller (knee). We'll have to see if the team was simply exercising caution with two key playmakers, or if their Week 3 status is actually in any danger. Fortunately, the Raiders kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, so the duo's availability will be clarified in advance of the first wave of NFL kickoffs.