Jacobs (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Jacobs seems likely to play, considering he was listed as questionable last week and ultimately took 26 carries for 144 yards in a win over the Chargers on Sunday. A short week isn't ideal, but the Raiders did list him as a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday. Inactives will be released around 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, with Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah most the best bets to pick up RB snaps/touches for the Raiders if Jacobs is held out.