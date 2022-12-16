Jacobs (quad/hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Jacobs has yet to miss a game this season, but his status will nonetheless be worth confirming ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. "He's had a good week. We've been smart about him in general and obviously he's played a lot of snaps for us and done a lot of things in terms of being physical," coach Josh McDaniels noted of the Raiders' top running back Friday. "So, we'll make a good choice on that as well and if there's something that we need to limit, then we'll try to. But right now, he looks like he's going to be able to handle that." With McDaniels' comments in mind, we suspect that Jacobs will be available this weekend, a notion echoed by the running back, who said he plans on playing, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.