Jacobs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after logging limited practices both Thursday and Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com

Jacobs sat out Wednesday's session, but the fact that he practiced Thursday and Friday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- would seem to bode well for his Week 14 availability. Final confirmation of the running back's status will arrive once the Raiders inactives are released in advance of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff.