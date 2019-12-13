Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as questionable, plans to play
Jacobs (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, indicated Friday that he plans to play this weekend, but the running back wouldn't guarantee that outcome, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jacobs added that his shoulder is not slated to require offseason surgery, but noted he'll likely have to rest and rehab for a month or so in order for it to fully heal. As for Sunday's contest, Jacobs seems prepared to tough it out this weekend, but he should still be treated as a game-time decision for the Raiders' 4:05 ET kickoff. In the event that he ends up scratched, or limited at all, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard, to a lesser degree, would be in line for added Week 15 touches out of the team's backfield.
