Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as questionable

Jacobs (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET game against the Texans after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, coach Jon Gruden tentatively expects Jacobs -- who has been dealing with a sore shoulder -- to play this weekend, "but we'll have to see how it goes." In the event that Jacobs is limited or made a surprise inactive against Houston on Sunday, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are next up for carries for the Raiders.