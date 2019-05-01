Jacobs is facing less competition for carries after teammate Isaiah Crowell suffered a torn Achilles, ESPN.com reports.

Already a strong favorite to handle the lead role in Oakland's backfield, the 24th overall draft pick is now looking at minimal competition on early downs. The Raiders have Jalen Richard for passing downs and likely will add another veteran to replace Crowell, but the fallback option won't necessarily pose a real threat to Jacobs, who scored 14 touchdowns on 140 touches (20 catches) last season while splitting carries with Damien Harris and Najee Harris at Alabama. Oddly enough, the transition from college to the NFL leaves Jacobs with weaker competition for snaps and touches.

