Jacobs aggravated a calf strain late in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks and isn't expected to practice much over the next few days, clouding him status for the Raiders' Week 13 game against the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs initially injured his calf in practice last Friday, resulting in him being listed as questionable heading into the past weekend. Though he was at risk of sitting out against Seattle, Jacobs suited up and proceeded to deliver the best performance of his career. Even though he missed the final four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, he returned for overtime and delivered a game-winning 86-yard touchdown run, capping off an afternoon in which he amassed 303 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 39 touches (33 carries, six receptions). The adrenaline may have been enough for Jacobs to play through the calf issue against Seattle, but he'll need to continue to show improvement while receiving around-the-clock treatment on the injury to guarantee his availability for the Raiders' Week 13 contest.