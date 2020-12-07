Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that he doesn't have much confidence that Jacobs (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Colts, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jacobs didn't practice at all before being ruled out for last weekend's narrow win over the Jets, and it looks like he could be trending toward a two-game absence due to an ankle sprain. Devontae Booker was ineffective in the lead role versus New York, but he could get another chance to handle a notable workload against Indianapolis' stout defensive front.