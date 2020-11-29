Jacobs (ankle) registered 27 rushing yards on seven carries, catching all three of his targets for 17 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-6 loss to Atlanta. He also lost one fumble.

Jacobs' fumble came at the 1:53 mark of the third quarter, with Las Vegas backed up at its own 10-yard line. The giveaway allowed Atlanta to tack on another field goal to an already dominant 30-6 lead. The second-year pro out of Alabama posted his second-lowest rushing total of the 2020 campaign during Sunday's loss, as the game script heavily restricted his involvement with the Raiders trailing by 13 going into halftime. It's hard to imagine Jacobs' usage fading for the same reason Week 13 with the Raiders traveling to MetLife Stadium to face the winless Jets. His ankle will be something to keep an eye on, however, as coach Jon Gruden noted the injury to be of concern postgame, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.