Jacobs rushed 25 times for 77 yards and caught two of five targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over New England.

Jacobs finished with 20-plus carries for the second consecutive week but was unable to replicate last week's touchdown. Las Vegas' workhorse still hasn't broken the four yards per carry mark in any game this season, softening his fantasy impact through six weeks. Jacobs will continue to receive all the touches he can handle despite getting off to a slow start, especially if starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is unable to suit up for next Sunday's road game against Chicago.