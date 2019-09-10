Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Magnificent debut against Broncos
Jacobs ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, while adding a 28-yard reception on his only target during Monday's 24-16 win against Denver.
After fielding eight carries per game last year in the Alabama backfield alongside Damien Harris and Najee Harris, the No. 24 overall pick was thrust into a bellcow role in Week 1, commanding 82.8 percent of the Raiders' running back touches. A Broncos defense that surrendered the eighth-most 20-plus yard runs last year was susceptible once again to the ground attack Monday night, allowing Jacobs to gain six-plus yards on five of his 23 carries, while twice seeing the powerful rookie back surge his way through stacked goal-line boxes to hit pay dirt from inside the five-yard line. In Week 2, Jacobs will go up against a Kansas City defense that faced just 16 rush attempts from the Jaguars on Sunday, but allowed an astronomical 5.1 yards per carry on those plays.
