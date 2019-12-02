Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Makes history in loss

Jacobs carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

It's the fifth time this season the RB has hit for triple-digit rushing yards, with all those performances coming in the last eight games. As a result of that surge, Jacobs passed 1,000 yards on the year in the first quarter Sunday, becoming the first rookie in Raiders history to reach that milestone. He'll look to keep rolling next week against the Titans.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories