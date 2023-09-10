Jacobs carried the ball 19 times for 48 yards and no touchdowns while catching two of his three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Jacobs ran into the brick wall that was Denver's defensive front on Sunday. On a positive note, the star back dominated the rushing touches, with only one other back (Zamir White) receiving a carry. Despite the poor production to kick off the season, fantasy managers can feel good about Jacobs' usage heading into next week's matchup against the Bills.