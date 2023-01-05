Jacobs (hip) wasn't on the field for the open portion of Thursday's practice, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jacobs has proven on prior occasions this season that he doesn't require much practice time, if any, to prepare for a given game, but he may still be at risk of missing his first game of the season Saturday against the Chiefs while he battles a nagging hip injury. Not only does Jacobs have the disadvantage of playing on a short week, but the 6-10 Raiders don't have anything at stake Saturday beyond perhaps denying a division rival the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. The Raiders will wait until after Thursday's practice concludes before likely handing Jacobs a designation for the Week 18 contest, if he isn't ruled out two days in advance of the game. Even if Jacobs ends up being cleared ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, he won't necessarily be a safe bet to handle his usual high-volume role out of the Las Vegas backfield.