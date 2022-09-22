Jacobs didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Jacobs practiced fully Wednesday, so his additional to the injury report Thursday is notable. Look for added context regarding the running back's Week 3 status to arrive no later than Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Jacobs is out or limited this weekend, Brandon Bolden (hamstring, limited practice Thursday), Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White are candidates to log added backfield work versus Tennessee.