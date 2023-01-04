Jacobs (hip/oblique) didn't participate in the Wednesday's walk-through practice, due to what Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site referred to as a personal day.

Jacobs was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, so the running back will presumably need to practice fully Thursday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Chiefs. In the Raiders' 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers in Week 17, Jacobs carried 17 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and caught four of five targets for 26 yards, while recording a 67 percent snap share.