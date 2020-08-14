Jacobs (undisclosed) missed his third straight practice Friday,Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
That said, coach Jon Gruden downplayed the reason for the absence of both Jacobs and offensive tackle Trent Brown. "The head coach gets to make a decision or two and you'll see those guys soon enough. They're not out; they're working. You just don't see them." While it's unclear what's keeping the running back off the field, his unspecified issue doesn't sound like something that will linger or impact his Week 1 status.
