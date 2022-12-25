Jacobs tallied 15 carries for 44 yards and caught his only target for six yards during Saturday's 13-10 loss at Pittsburgh.

In a game in which Jacobs surpassed 1,500 yards on the ground for the season on his second carry, he ultimately finished with his second-lowest rushing total of the campaign (previously, he had 43 yards Week 8 in New Orleans). He nearly salvaged his day overall with a 36-yard catch-and-run late in the third quarter, but the play was called back by a Foster Moreau face mask penalty. Jacobs also didn't score a touchdown for the second consecutive contest and eighth time in 15 appearances. He may have a tough time bouncing back Week 17 against the 49ers' top-ranked run defense.