Jacobs and the Raiders failed to reach agreement on a multi-year contract prior to the deadline Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs is joined by Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, neither of whom signed a contract before the Monday deadline for franchise-tagged players. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jacobs is not expected to report for the start of training camp with the rest of his teammates. The Raiders can't fine him for that unless he signs the franchise tag, which means Jacobs has until Week 1 to report before he starts missing out on large payments (his game checks for a $10.1 million franchise tag). The 25-year-old led the NFL in rushing and yards from scrimmage last season, setting career highs in a slew of categories in his fourth straight year as the Raiders' lead runner. The team doesn't have great options behind Jacobs, as their only other two RBs with even 50 career NFL carries are both veterans who mostly play on passing downs and special teams (Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden). Zamir White, a 2022 fourth-round pick, might be the next man up for carries between the tackles.